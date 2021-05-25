Field is too busy working on Emily in Paris to dress Carrie Bradshaw this time around.

Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field explains why she's not taking part in the revival

It looks like Carrie Bradshaw might be getting a wardrobe overhaul as a new costume designer is set to take over Patricia Field's longtime role in the Sex and the City universe.

"I wasn't able to be in New York doing that and be in Paris doing Emily in Paris," Field told WWD of having to turn down the gig working on the HBO Max revival And Just Like That. "But I told them to call my very dear friend Molly Rogers, who also worked in my store back in the day. She did Sex and the City with me from start to finish. She knew it well so she's doing it. My dance card was full."

Both Sex and the City and Emily and Paris are created by Darren Star.

SEX AND THE CITY Sarah Jessica Parker and Patricia Field on the set of 'Sex and the City' | Credit: Everett Collection

Aside from designing fun looks for Emily in Paris star Lily Collins on the hit Netflix comedy, Field keeps a very busy schedule between working at her New York gallery ArtFashion and on select consulting projects. She does make time, however, to catch up with longtime friends including Kim Cattrall, who also opted out of appearing in And Just Like That.

"Me and Patricia field, a dear friend and confidante," Catrall captioned a photo of herself and Field last week on Instagram.

Though some faces from the original series won't be returning to the show, there will be plenty of new talent joining Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. It was recently announced that Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez will portray the franchise's first nonbinary character, a hilarious podcaster with a big heart named Che Diaz.

And Just Like That is set to begin shooting in late spring.

