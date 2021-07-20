Natasha! Will Carrie have some competition for Mr. Big's affections when And Just Like That arrives?

Mr. Big's ex possibly returning for Sex and the City revival as Bridget Moynahan spotted on set

And Just Like That... another cast member has potentially joined the Sex and the City reboot.

On Monday, Bridget Moynahan — who played Natasha, the second wife of Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the original HBO series — was spotted on the set of HBO Max's And Just Like That. Her appearance on set was captured by photographers and also shared on Instagram by Gregory Littley, as seen below.

While it's not immediately clear what Moynahan's character arc will be on the reboot, we can't help but wonder what it means for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Big's marriage if an ex is back on the scene. Natasha first appeared on Sex and the City in the show's 1999 second season. The character departed in season 3 after confronting Carrie about hooking up with Big while he was still married to her.

HBO Max didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Bridget Moynahan on location for 'And Just Like That...' the reboot to 'Sex and the City' on July 19, 2021 in New York City Credit: Gotham/GC Images

And Just Like That started shooting in New York City in July. Parker shared the news via an Instagram post of herself with co-stars Cynthia Nixon (who plays Miranda on the series) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte). Original cast member Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, will not be returning for the revival.

Fan favorites like Garson (Stanford Blatch), Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), Henry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler), and David Eigenberg (Steve Brady) are all returning for the reboot. Tony winner Sara Ramirez also joins the cast, playing a nonbinary, queer, stand-up comedian named Che Diaz, who regularly hosts Carrie on her podcast.