And Just Like That... stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Carrie and Big are still in love in first footage from Sex and the City revival

And Just Like That..., (maybe) just for now, Carrie and Big seem to be in a good place?

During Sunday's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, HBO Max dropped a new teaser, giving us a glimpse at several upcoming Max Originals, including the highly-anticipated Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That...

The short clip sees Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon attending an event together — looking glam, natch — before transitioning to footage of Parker's Carrie and Chris Noth's Mr. Big washing dishes and canoodling in the kitchen together.

Sex and The City And Just Like That Credit: HBO Max

And Just Like That will follow Carrie and her best friends Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones on the series and both big-screen adaptations, opted not to return for the revival.

Along with new footage from And Just Like That..., the HBO Max spot debuted never-before-seen scenes from shows including Euphoria, Insecure, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Gossip Girl, Succession and more.

Watch the teaser above.

