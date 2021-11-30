HBO Max released the first trailer for its Sex and the City revival.

Carrie serves up both nostalgia and new friends in first trailer for And Just Like That

As the holiday season approaches, we couldn't help but wonder... would there be an actual trailer to hold us over until the highly anticipated Sex and the City revival And Just Like That?

Luckily, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) heard our prayers, and HBO Max has delivered with an early holiday gift: a brand new trailer teasing what we can expect from the new series. And if there was any doubt getting older doesn't mean you get any less fabulous, Carrie and her pals puts those thoughts to rest.

The 10-episode series will debut on Dec. 9 with two episodes, with the remainder of the episodes premiering every Thursday. Original series creator Michael Patrick King will also direct and write the first two episodes.

The original series, which premiered in 1998 and went on to span six epic seasons and two movies, chronicled the lives (and sex lives) of the four 30-something best friends in New York City. The new series promises to explore how the lives of Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Carrie, and Cynthia Nixon's Miranda (minus Kim Cattrall's Samantha, who's not a part of the revival) have changed and evolved "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Sex and The City And Just Like That Watch the new trailer for HBO Max's "Sex and the City" revival, "And Just Like That." | Credit: HBO Max

In addition to the return of old friends and loves — Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, and the late Willie Garson, And Just Like That brings on Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman.

Watch the first full trailer above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.