Looks like the waffle party will be getting bigger on Severance.

Season 1 introduced viewers to the bizarro-corporate world of Lumon Industries, which features a workforce of employees who have undergone a surgical procedure that bifurcates their lives — outside of work, workers have no memory of life on the job, and vice versa. But when former history professor and widower Mark (Adam Scott) starts to unearth a conspiracy, things get (even) weird(er).

Alia Shawkat, Severance, Gwendoline Christie Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Apple TV+; Dave Benett/Getty Images

The first season of the show — whose cast also includes Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken — earned 14 Emmy nominations. Ben Stiller serves as an executive producer and directed many of season 1's episodes.

In Monday's casting announcement, Apple TV+ also revealed that production on season 2 has begun. Over the summer, when asked about season 2, creator/writer Dan Erickson told EW: "It has characters and events that take place." Stiller offered a slightly meatier tease: "There are these very obvious questions that were posed at the end of season 1 that we understand people are wondering about and feel a responsibility in some way to make season 2 a satisfying experience for them in regards to that and in the world of the show."

