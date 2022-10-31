Severance adds Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, six others for season 2
Looks like the waffle party will be getting bigger on Severance.
The acclaimed Apple TV+ drama will add eight actors to the cast for season 2, including Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), John Noble (Fringe), and Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie). Bob Balaban (The Chair), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Tourist), Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast), and Stefano Carannante (Mirabilia) are among the other additions.
Season 1 introduced viewers to the bizarro-corporate world of Lumon Industries, which features a workforce of employees who have undergone a surgical procedure that bifurcates their lives — outside of work, workers have no memory of life on the job, and vice versa. But when former history professor and widower Mark (Adam Scott) starts to unearth a conspiracy, things get (even) weird(er).
The first season of the show — whose cast also includes Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken — earned 14 Emmy nominations. Ben Stiller serves as an executive producer and directed many of season 1's episodes.
In Monday's casting announcement, Apple TV+ also revealed that production on season 2 has begun. Over the summer, when asked about season 2, creator/writer Dan Erickson told EW: "It has characters and events that take place." Stiller offered a slightly meatier tease: "There are these very obvious questions that were posed at the end of season 1 that we understand people are wondering about and feel a responsibility in some way to make season 2 a satisfying experience for them in regards to that and in the world of the show."
