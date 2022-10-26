Seth Rogen is turning Amazon into a sausage fest.

Hey, we mean that in the literal sense! A new TV spin-off series based on the comedian's 2016 R-rated animated movie Sausage Party is in the works at Amazon.

SAUSAGE PARTY Kristen Wiig and Seth Rogen voiced a hot dog bun and a sausage, respectively, in the original 'Sausage Party' movie. | Credit: Everett Collection

Rogen previously voiced a sausage named Frank and a red bell pepper named Sergeant Pepper; Wiig voiced a hot dog bun named Brenda; Cera voiced a deformed sausage named Barry; Krumholtz voiced a Middle Eastern lavash named Kareem Abdul Lavash; and Norton voiced a Jewish bagel named Sammy Bagel Jr.

It's unclear if they will reprise the same roles for the show, but it doesn't seem likely. Sony co-president Jason Clodfelter said in a statement that "Annapurna, Seth, and Evan approached us to wholly reboot the project as a TV series."

Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also star among the voice cast of Sausage Party: Foodtopia, which is currently on track to premiere on Prime Video in 2024.

Watch the original movie's trailer for a taste of the debauchery to come.

"Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party. But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we've decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia," Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who both created the original Sausage Party with Jonah Hill, said in a statement. "It's got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it's exactly what the world needs right now."

Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, who produced and helped co-write the film, will executive produce and serve as showrunners on the series. The movie's director, Conrad Vernon, is also on board as a supervising director and will executive produce with Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee, Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: