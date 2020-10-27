Neighbors stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne reteam for Apple TV+ comedy series

Seth Rogen is getting back together with underrated comedy great Rose Byrne to co-star in a new Apple TV+ series from their Neighbors director Nick Stoller.

Stoller co-wrote the new show, a half-hour comedy called Platonic, with Francesca Delbanco, both of whom previously teamed on Netflix's Friends From College. With a 10-episode order, Platonic focuses on a pair of former childhood best friends who reconnect as adults. They try to mend the rift that led to their falling out, but as their friendship becomes more consuming, it forces them to rethink their choices.

Platonic also reunites Byrne with Apple, which will release her starring comedy series vehicle Physical.

The actress recently received attention for her turn as feminist icon Gloria Steinem in FX on Hulu's Mrs. America, and she earned two Emmy and Golden Globe nominations in the past for her dramatic role on Damages. But her comedy chops are growing as equally refined. Aside from Neighbors and its sequel, she also has Instant Family, Spy, and Like a Boss under her belt. She recently appeared in Jon Stewart's latest directorial effort Irresistible, playing an outlandish right-wing political consultant.

Rogen has been moving more behind the camera these days as an executive producer on Amazon's The Boys and Invincible, Showtime's Black Monday, and a new take on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He was also seen on screen in HBO Max's An American Pickle and on Hulu's Future Man.

Stiller will direct Platonic, while Byrne, Rogen, and Conor Welch executive produce.