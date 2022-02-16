Seth Rogen jokes about Paul Rudd's eternal youth: 'You would assume I was his uncle'

Even fellow celebrities and longtime friends don't understand the eternal youthfulness of Paul Rudd.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his Hulu series Pam and Tommy, Seth Rogen also discussed his Lay's Super Bowl commercial with Rudd, whom he's known and worked with for years.

"It was a little alarming in some ways, honestly, because when I started working with Paul Rudd, he was older than I was," quipped Rogen, who first met Rudd on the set of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. "And now, I somehow passed him!"

Rogen added, "You would assume I was his uncle between the two of us. You would assume I was watching him… I showed up on set and I was like, 'Damn, what happened? How did I pass you? Did they freeze you?' It was really upsetting in a lot of ways."

The commercial reunited Rogen, 39, and Rudd, 52, and depicted them reminiscing on Rogen's wedding day about their many misadventures together — including a road trip, a kidnapping, and a turf war. Sure enough, no matter how long or short it's been since the memory, Rudd looks exactly the same throughout the years.

"It had been a really long time since we've really done anything together," Rogen told PEOPLE of the TV spot. "So when we were approached by Lay's to see if we wanted to do an ad for the Super Bowl, and it had a very loose concept of kind of reminiscing over memories past, we kind of jumped at the chance. It was fun."

