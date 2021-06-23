Seth Rogen got Conan O'Brien to smoke a joint on stage before the final show

The actor and "weed professor" gave the late-night host a suggestion on how to spend his newfound free time.

Seth Rogen had a parting gift for Conan O'Brien in the last week of his TBS late-night show - and in true Seth Rogen fashion, it was the gift of weed. The actor, who owns his own weed brand called Houseplant, suggested that in his newfound free time, O'Brien should take up smoking. Because why not?

On Tuesday's show, the host and comedian told Rogen that he wasn't sure what he was going to do with himself now that his show was ending.

"I'm going to have a lot of free time now for awhile... we're going to start something else up," O'Brien said, referring to his upcoming variety series premiering on HBO Max later this year. "But I'm going to have a lot of downtime. And I don't really know what to do with downtime."

"I think you do have time on your hands," Rogen agreed, before suggesting exactly what you'd expect him to suggest (and even he agreed that he was being "hilariously on brand"): that O'Brien "smoke a lot of weed for a long time."

Conan Takes A Hit Of Seth Rogen’s Joint Conan and Seth Rogen | Credit: TBS

Although O'Brien told Rogen he doesn't smoke any weed because he "enjoys his lucidity," when you have a "professor of weed" at your disposal and when it's your final week of shows, you make an exception. So when O'Brien asked what he would suggest, Rogen promptly pulled out a pre-rolled joint and handed it over.

"I think you should take one hit of that weed and you'll have a really good time," the actor said as O'Brien relented, taking a drag to cheers from the audience and Rogen while cheekily asking, "What are they going to do to me?!"

Of course, Rogen joined him in some smoking when he passed the joint back, as did Andy Richter, who joked about being high and his post-Conan future by adding, "I forgot, I applied to a job at Target."

"I'm so happy with what just happened!" Rogen exclaimed as O'Brien attempted to get the interview back on track.

Although recent guest stunts like Paul Rudd's "Mac & Me" skit have seemed like planned moments in a week of surprises and special memories, Rogen tweeted that O'Brien taking his joint was "a surreal and shocking moment for me and was genuinely unplanned."

Watch the video below.