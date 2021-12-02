"There's no world where I should be in front of Drake," the actor told Jimmy Fallon.

There are people in the world who would jump at a chance to be close enough to Adele that they'd garner a specific front-row seat at one of her concerts. And then there are people like Seth Rogen, who got the honor despite not being close with the singer at all.

"I don't know Adele!" Rogen exclaimed to NBC's Jimmy Fallon during a recent Tonight Show appearance where he talked about his experience sitting front row at her Griffith Park concert television special Adele One Night Only on CBS.

Seth Rogen; Adele Seth Rogen sat front row at Adele's CBS TV concert special and is baffled by it. | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images; Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

According to Rogen, he had no idea that he was attending the taping in the first place, much less that it was a star-studded spectacle that included the likes of guests such as Oprah Winfrey, Melissa McCarthy, and Lizzo. The star simply got an invitation to go to "a small Adele concert" and figuring it was an intimate and casual affair, Rogen and his wife went to smoke some weed beforehand.

When they showed up at the concert, however, they realized it was anything but an intimate and casual affair. Even still, Rogen thought maybe it wasn't such a big deal... until he saw Winfrey and found out his seats were front row.

"I was in the front row of the Adele concert and that is surprising to me as anyone," Rogen told Fallon. "And if Adele, you're watching this, why did you do that?!"

To Rogen's credit, he recognized that there were people more famous than him who should be in his front-row spot, like Drake, who was sitting three rows back.

"There's no world where I should be in front of Drake," Rogen said, joking that he felt like everyone was ganging up on him for his placement. "I have no idea why they did that, it's truly wild."

Despite feeling uncomfortable with his spotlight, Rogen managed to have a good time at the concert, which also marked the singer's first live performance in six years. And it did end up earning him some unexpected but sweet street cred among his friends and family.

"Everyone I know watched it," Rogen told Fallon in amazement. "I think it's the most popular thing I've ever been in... there are people I know who haven't watched my last five movies texting me being like, 'You were amazing, that Adele concert looked incredible.'"

Watch the full interview above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.