Seth Meyers torpedoes Trump's coronavirus response from the comfort of his home

Late Night with Seth Meyers. Same show, different venue.

Like many of his late-night television contemporaries, Seth Meyers relocated his NBC talk show program to the comfort of his home as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. But that doesn't mean the host lost any of his bite.

In the latest "Closer Look" segment, recorded from his New York home's hallway, Meyers pointed his sharp, searing commentary once again at President Donald Trump, this time over his "negligence" in the face of the virus' spread in the United States. There was no live audience to laugh, gasp, or otherwise react to his remarks, but his words were still effective.

"The stock market plummeted again this morning as the number of coronavirus cases across the world has now surpassed 300,000 with about 40,000 here in the U.S.," he said, "or as the president assured us at the start of this crisis..." A news coverage clip from the White House then rolled to show Trump claiming, "When you have 15 people and the 15, within a couple of days, is going to be down to close to zero."

"Trump is like the dumbest Price Is Right contestant in history," Meyers joked.

The Late Night host further slammed Trump's response to the pandemic by pointing to reporting from The Washington Post, which stated U.S. intelligence agencies were warning of coronavirus in briefings at the start of the year.

"So, either he knew about it the whole time and lied or he wasn't paying attention during his briefings," Meyers said. "And honestly, both are probably true. Donald Trump cannot stand when somebody else is talking in a meeting."

Meyers also took aim at U.S. citizens still going about their lives without self-isolating, as well as Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who recently tested positive for coronavirus. "We could point out the fact that Paul was the only senator voting against the bipartisan coronavirus aid package, or the fact that he stood by an incompetent president who botched the response to this crisis and called criticism of his response a hoax," Meyers remarked. "But I want to focus on this part of the story... Rand Paul thought he might have coronavirus and he went to the [Senate] gym and the pool. What else did he do, lick every desk in the Senate chamber and shake hands with the Lincoln Memorial? Also, of course he goes to the Senate pool. That explains his hair."

