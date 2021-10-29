"I moved on. Okay?! I'm good," Meyers says sarcastically after Jost becomes the longest-running Weekend Update anchor.

Saturday Night Live Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Seth Meyers is feeling a certain type of way about Colin Jost breaking his record as the longest-running Weekend Update anchor on Saturday Night Live.

On Friday, Meyers took a break during his "Corrections" segment on Late Night With Seth Meyers to address how his Weekend Update successor surpassed his own streak this past Saturday — and his sarcastic tone made his "congratulations" message absolutely hilarious.

Seth Meyers, Colin Jost Seth Meyers and Colin Jost | Credit: NBC; Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Congratulations are in order — I hope you guys don't mind that I'm going to take a little time out from Corrections, I would like to congratulate my dear friend Colin Jost who on Saturday passed me as the longest-serving Weekend Update anchor," Meyers said. "155 episodes hosted by Colin Jost and I'm so proud of him. I think he and [Michael] Che do a great job. A few people have come up to me and said, 'Did that make you sad, having your record broken?'"

Meyers then laughed before continuing: "I moved on. Okay?! I'm good. On my own terms! And I've got a job. I mean, I've hosted like 1,200 of these while Jost has done his 155. I've got an everyday job. Old fat cat Jost doing once a week? Rolling out on Saturday and you're all throwing crowns at his feet? No, thank you!"

Meyers exited his spot at the SNL Update desk midway through season 39 to begin hosting Late Night. Jost took over as Update anchor on the March 1, 2014 episode alongside Cecily Strong, then co-anchoring with Che beginning the next season.

On his show, Meyers jokingly took a shot at how Jost's Weekend Update job was a lot different from his own. "Also he has had it easy," Meyers said. "All his Updates — most of them — during the Trump era, when the jokes wrote themselves."

Meyers went on to tell a funny story about the jokes wrote themselves for the Late Night staff as well that turned into a questionable impression of, well ... you-know-who. Check out the entire funny moment in the video below (starting at 5:45):

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: