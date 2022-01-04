Seth Meyers cancels late-show episodes after testing positive for COVID

Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 5 Late Night With Seth Meyers type TV Show genre Talk Show

Late night hosts can joke about COVID, but they can't escape it. On Tuesday, Seth Meyers was the latest host to reveal that he'd contacted COVID.

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID," Meyers wrote in a tweet, adding, "Thanks, 2022!" He assured fans that he feels fine thanks to medical precautions and as the rest of the week's shows are being canceled, viewers can "tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"

Last night, Meyers welcomed the three stars of This Is Us in preparation for their final season, premiering Jan. 4. Guests who were scheduled to appear on Meyers' show this week included Paul Giamatti, Stacey Abrams, Jamie Demetriou, Michael C. Hall, Margaret Qualley, Benson Boone, Judi Dench, and NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Meyers is the latest NBC family member to be affected by COVID, which in the past few weeks has ramped up again in cases. Earlier this week, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed that he tested positive for COVID over Christmas break when his show was on hiatus. (But that thanks to boosters and vaccines, like Meyers, he was also doing fine.)

Late Night with Seth Meyers Seth Meyers on NBC's 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' | Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Since COVID forced most late-night shows to go remote in 2020, handling interviews and monologues from their living rooms or offices while guests Zoomed in from their respective homes, the shift to virtual shows or makeshift studios isn't as jarring as it might have been before the pandemic hit. Even though audiences have returned to studios (albeit with masks and vaccination requirements), guests still regularly appear virtually for interviews depending on their schedule or comfort level.

Still, it'll be interesting to see what "cool location" Meyers finds — and what jokes he'll make at his own expense.

