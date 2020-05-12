Watch Seth MacFarlane cover Michael Bublé as Family Guy, American Dad characters

The Tonight Show (TV Show) type TV Show network NBC genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Seth MacFarlane brought a few guests along for his appearance on The Tonight Show this week.

In a musical impressions challenge from host Jimmy Fallon called One Song, Many Artists, the TV show creator sang Michael Bublé's "You're Nobody Till Somebody Loves You" in the voices of his Family Guy and American Dad characters — plus Liam Neeson.

MacFarlane began covering the 2009 Crazy Love album song in the voice of Family Guy's Peter Griffin, followed by Brian, Stewie, and Quagmire. Fallon held up cards to the camera with the name of which impression to do next. On the list were Roger and Stan from American Dad, with Kermit the Frog and Neeson thrown in for good measure.

MacFarlane loves a good impression, but he's done the Neeson one before for Fallon. He also collaborated with the Taken actor on A Million Ways to Die in the West. Since then, it's like he always keep this voice in his back pocket as a trick for parties... and late-night talk show appearances.

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

Related content: