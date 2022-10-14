"I was horrified," Green recalled. "I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried."

Seth Green says Bill Murray dropped him in a trash can backstage at SNL when he was 9

Seth Green may have only met Bill Murray once — but once was more than enough for the Robot Chicken co-creator.

During a recent appearance on the YouTube show Good Mythical Morning, Green accused Murray of hoisting him into the air "upside down" and dropping him into a trash can when he was 9 years old. Green, now 48, said the altercation occurred backstage on Saturday Night Live, where he had been tapped to appear in a Christmas-themed sketch, and Murray was hosting.

While in the green room, Green said, Murray "saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in 'his' seat. And I was like, 'That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly F off.' And he was like, 'That's my chair.'"

Seth Green; Bill Murray Seth Green; Bill Murray | Credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Green recalled being "indignant" at what he saw as a "power play" by Murray and said that when he refused to move, "[Murray] picked me up by my ankles" and held him upside down.

"He dangled me over a trash can, and he was like, 'The trash goes in the trash can,'" Green continued. "And I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly, [made] full contact with his balls, full contact. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room, and just cried."

Representatives for Murray, 72, did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on Green's remarks.

Green also said that while he had "never been so embarrassed in my life," he ultimately regained his composure with the help of some SNL cast members. "I went and did the bit, and we have never seen each other since," he said, referring to Murray.

Murray, a former SNL cast member himself, has long cultivated an image as an actor who can be hilarious, affecting, and eccentric — both on screen and off. But in recent days, he has been in the news for allegations of inappropriate behavior on the sets of two films: Being Mortal, which suspended production earlier this year, and Quick Change, a 1990 comedy costarring Geena Davis.

Former SNL cast member Rob Schneider also said in an interview this week that Murray "hated" the cast of the sketch show, including Adam Sandler and the late Chris Farley, when he returned to host in the '90s. Reps for Murray didn't respond to EW's requests for comment about those recent headlines.

Watch Green's Good Mythical Morning appearance above. He begins talking about the alleged Murray incident about 14 minutes in, during a segment about rude celebrity encounters.

Related content: