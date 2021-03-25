Sesame Street to celebrate 50 years with star-studded TV special

Sesame Street isn't going anywhere, but the long-running children's show is ready to take stock of its accomplishments — as well as how far it still needs to go. ABC announced on Thursday that Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days, a new two-hour special about the history and legacy of the series produced by TIME Studios, is set to air Monday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition to looking back at Sesame Street's history of teaching kids about important topics like homelessness, autism, refugee crises, and addiction, the new special will also look forward by introducing a new Black family of Sesame Street Muppets. The father-and-son duo of Wes and Elijah Walker are part of the show's new "Coming Together" initiative that seeks to teach kids about race and inequality. This is the latest effort from Sesame Street to address race in the wake of last year's nationwide uprisings against police violence, following a CNN town hall and a special teaching kids how to stand up to racism.