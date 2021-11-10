Billie Eilish teams up with the Count for Sesame Street version of hit song 'Happier Than Ever'

Billie Eilish is debuting a new version of one of her hit songs, and she's getting a little help from some special friends on a special street.

When Sesame Street debuts its 52nd season on HBO Max Thursday, the seven-time Grammy winner will join the Count to duet on a new version of her hit single "Happier Than Ever." A video preview of the performance, which Eilish posted on social media, shows the singer sitting on the show's famous stoop, singing modified lyrics from her song.

The Count and Billie Eilish on Sesame Street Billie Eilish and The Count on "Sesame Street." | Credit: Sesame Workshop

"When I'm counting with you, I'm happier than ever," she croons.

"Numbers sound so much better," the Count sings along with her, as Eilish focuses on the number two with Bert's sweaters, monsters, and apples.

Since the debut of her sophomore studio album, Eilish has been busy lending her voice to various concerts and guesting spots. Last month, she appeared in Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas concert, performing as Sally and in September, she performed in a Global Citizen Live performance with Lizzo, Demi Lovato, and Elton John.

Watch the full preview video below. You can watch Eilish guest on the Sesame Street premiere on Thursday.

