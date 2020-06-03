Big Bird will join CNN's Van Jones and Erica Hill to moderate.

Sesame Street and CNN holding town hall to discuss racism with kids

Sesame Street is teaming up with CNN to hold a town hall addressing racism in response to protests across the globe after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Big Bird will join CNN's Van Jones and Erica Hill to moderate the Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism town hall, which will cover topics of racism, protesting, embracing diversity, and being more empathetic and understanding. Sesame Street's Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Rosita will join experts to answer questions submitted by families.

The 60-minute special will air on Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. ET. The town hall will air on CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español. It will also stream live on CNN.com and on the CNN app, without requiring a cable log-in.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer kneeled into his neck for nearly 9 minutes. The incident was caught on video by multiple bystanders and released across social media, leading to an intense response from residents in cities across the U.S., as well as other countries, calling for justice and an end to police brutality against black people.

Sesame Street and the news network also combined forces in May for a town hall discussing COVID-19.

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which works to move decision makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal services to people who have been wrongly convicted, denied a fair trial, or abused in state jails and prisons.

