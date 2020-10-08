Sesame Street type TV Show network PBS

HBO genre Family

The gang from Sesame Street is coming together to help families address the topic of racism and how kids can stand up against it as part of a new HBO Max special airing Thursday, Oct. 15.

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special will feature 8-year-old muppet Gabrielle and her cousin Tamir in conversation with Elmo and Abby Cadabby as they learn how to become “upstanders” to unfair treatment based on skin – or fur – color.

Image zoom HBO Max

“Sesame Street has the ability to entertain children while explaining complex issues like no other program and equips families and caregivers with the support they need to have empathetic conversations,” said Kay Wilson Stallings, Executive Vice President of Creative and Production at Sesame Workshop. “We believe that this moment calls for a direct discussion about racism to help children grasp the issues and teach them that they are never too young to be ‘upstanders’ for themselves, one another, and their communities.”

Fans will also hear from many of Sesame Street's human characters like Alan, Charlie, Chris, and Gordon, as well as from musical and celebrity guests Yara Shahidi, Christopher Jackson, and Andra Day.

In June, Sesame Street teamed up with CNN for a town hall to talk to kids about racism amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

The new special will stream both on HBO Max and PBS KIDS starting Oct. 15 with repeats throughout the month and into November on both stations.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: