Servant season 3 trailer shows 'there's a price to pay' for family happiness

Everything seems to be going well for the Turner family...but darkness is lurking just around the corner.

Servant type TV Show network Apple TV+ genre Thriller

Servant season 2 ended on a relatively happy note — the Turners found their baby Jericho returned to them healthy and whole, and their mysterious nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) now living with them again and unequivocally on their side. As the new trailer for season 3 of M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ series makes clear, Sean (Toby Kebbell) and Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) are enjoying their newfound happiness. But don't forget about that burned body hidden in the walls!

In order to achieve this happiness, Leanne had to turn against her Church of Lesser Saints in brutal fashion. Now, three months after the season 2 finale, she's paranoid that they could strike back at any time.

"They're patient," Leanne notes of her former church. "They can slip into your life without you noticing." You know, like Leanne herself did with the Turners.

She's not the only one on edge. Dorothy's brother Julian Pearce (Rupert Grint) notes here that "there's a price to pay."

Servant season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on Jan. 21. Watch the new trailer above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: