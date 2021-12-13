The new Servant season 3 trailer asks: Who resurrected Jericho?

Servant type TV Show network Apple TV+ genre Thriller

When Servant season 3 begins, things seem to be going pretty well for the Turner family. Their baby, Jericho, has been returned to them, and unnerving occult figures like Uncle George (Boris McGiver) and Aunt Josephine (Barbara Sukowa) have been repelled. But as the newest trailer for producer M. Night Shyamalan's returning Apple TV+ series reveals, it doesn't take long for things to start getting eerie again.

"A toast to motherhood and new beginnings," says Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose) at a party with neighbors, showing us she's finally living the maternal life she wanted. But that happiness hangs by a thread. As Dorothy reminds her husband, Sean (Toby Kebbell), later, "This cult could come back for her at any time."

She means their nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), who chose the Turners (and Jericho) over her former family in the Church of Lesser Saints. Now anytime a stranger in the park looks at them strangely, Dorothy wonders if they're someone from the Church looking to snatch Jericho again.

Things certainly get chaotic in the later part of the trailer. With all this talk about a feud between Leanne and Dorothy — "I think it would be best for everyone if you were able to make peace," Dorothy's brother Julian (Rupert Grint) warns her — is the house's newfound pest infestation Leanne's doing? Who has more to fear from her: the Church or the Turners themselves?

"God didn't bring back Jericho," Leanne tells Sean.

"Then who did?" He asks.

The trailer leaves his question unanswered… for now.

Servant season 3 premieres Jan. 21 on Apple TV+, with new episodes debuting weekly. Watch the trailer above.

