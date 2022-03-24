Dorothy prepares to 'do something stupid' in exclusive Servant season 3 finale clip

Servant type TV Show network Apple TV+ genre Thriller

Season 3 of Servant has been a wild ride so far. Even that horrific kitchen accident back in the fourth episode of the current season was only a hint of the chaos that has followed in subsequent chapters of the M. Night Shyamalan-produced thriller. Now, on the eve of the season finale, tension is tearing the Turner household apart — as you can see in the exclusive clip above.

Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose) knows that something is wrong, and that the people she loves are lying to her. What she still doesn't know, three seasons in, is that the thing they're lying to her about is how she accidentally killed her baby Jericho through neglect before the show began. In lieu of that, Dorothy has decided that her nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) poses danger to Jericho — not realizing that Leanne, and her unexplained powers, are the only reason Jericho has been brought back to her.

So now, in the season finale clip above, Dorothy's husband Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) is worried she's going to "do something stupid." Leanne doesn't exactly comfort him.

Servant Sean (Toby Kebbell), Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), and Julian (Rupert Grint) in 'Servant.' | Credit: Apple TV +

"I don't know why it's so hard for her to love us," Leanne says.

Sean also asks her if she had anything to do with one of the season's most gruesome plot twists, but Leanne's non-answer to that question (along with the ominous fall of one of Dorothy's favorite art pieces) doesn't bode well.

Will Dorothy do something stupid? Will Leanne end up hurting her somehow? You'll have to watch the Servant season 3 finale to find out. It hits Apple TV+ this Friday.

