Selma Blair announces early exit from Dancing With the Stars due to health concerns

Selma Blair had the best of intentions... but she has to bow out of Dancing With the Stars. On Monday night the actress announced that she will be making an early exit from the Disney+ reality series due to health concerns related to her multiple sclerosis.

"I had these MRIs and the results came back and it just all adds up to I can't go on with the competition," she told her partner Sasha Farber in their rehearsal package. "With a chronic illness, you do need special considerations. My body is taking a hit. It's way too much for my bones. There's just way too much bone trauma and inflammation... that I do not want."

Blair finished up her time on the show with one final "gentle" waltz with Farber, set to "What the World Needs Now."

"Sometimes you make hard decisions, but I really want to have a last beautiful dance with you and bow out," she told Farber of her decision to give a final performance. "This is a dance for everyone who had tried and hoped they could do more, but also the power in realizing when it's time to walk away."

Blair was one of the biggest names in season 31 of the competition, and she proved to be an early favorite with her inspirational story and stunning dance moves alongside Farber. She admitted to audiences that she'd basically been on bed rest for the last ten years until she decided to take a risk on the show. "There are consequences to any chance you take," she told co-host Alfonso Ribeiro after her final dance. "But I don't want there to be anything serious and say, 'Oh I just wasn't careful,' because I'm afraid I won't get back is the truth."

"It's been a hard year and getting to dance with her, she just turned everything the way that it needs to be," her dancer partner, Farber, said. "She's inspried me again, she's inspired so many people out there. She is a wonderful mother, an iconic actress, and a beautiful dancer now."

Each week Blair has moved the judges (and audiences at home) with her elegance and ability to power through the challenges presented by her MS diagnosis. Her final dance was no exception, moving the entire ballroom to tears, including all of her fellow contestants.

Judge Len Goodman sent her off, saying, "You have climbed mountains," while Derek Hough described her as a "beacon of light."

"You brought nothing but joy to everyone," added Hough. "Thank you for the gift of sharing this journey with this all."

"Together you have inspired us all," Carrie Ann Inaba said, rounding out just the judges remarks.

Because of Blair's decision to leave the show, no other dancers were eliminated from the dancers on Monday night.

Blair concluded, "To see the audience react to each and every one of us and our efforts, it's so heartening."

"This competition showed me how much I love to be around people who are trying their hardest. How much I love to want to do something again. Sasha, I could not have found anyone that could've allowed me to move and accept myself and keep supporting myself. But to have someone like you to show the world there are partners you can find — there are partners if you let them know you need someone to hold your flailing hand."

