Actress Selma Blair danced her rumba to "For Your Eyes Only" in honor of her mother — and now we're all crying.

Selma Blair performs blindfolded in moving Dancing With the Stars dance dedicated to late mom

Selma Blair turned "For Your Eyes Only" into "For Your Crying Eyes Only."

The actress, who is currently competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, performed a rumba to Sheena Easton's "For Your Eyes Only" from the 1981 film of the same name during the show's James Bond night.

Blair moved everyone, including herself, to tears during her intro package, as she explained the extra meaning of this week's song, dedicating her performance to her late mom, Molly Ann. The Cruel Intentions star recounted how she and her mom used to dance and sing along to the song, and how it became something of a special track between them. Her mom died in 2020, and Blair expressed how much she misses and depended on her mother.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZKSJYWpjWT/?hl=en selmablair Verified Happy birthday mommy. I am sad with missing you. I love you forever, saintly 35w A young Selma Blair and her mom, Molly Ann. | Credit: selmablair/Instagram

To make matters even trickier, her partner, pro dancer Sasha Farber, decided to have Blair perform the majority of the dance blindfolded. Farber explained the blindfold was meant to combat Blair's MS and subsequent tendency for sensory overload. It also provided an opportunity to showcase their trust as a dancing duo, and the ways in which Farber is a solid and reassuring presence for Blair on the ballroom floor.

https://twitter.com/officialdwts/status/1577102673953824769/photo/1 So glad this Rumba from @SelmaBlair & @SashaFarber was shared with us ❤️ #DWTS @DisneyPlus #BondNight Selma Blair dances a rumba while wearing a blindfold with partner Sasha Farber on 'Dancing With the Stars' James Bond night. | Credit: Disney+

Blair and Farber once again earned praise from the judges, garnering praise for the fluidity the faith in each other they both exhibited. The placed in the middle of the standings with 28 points from the judges.

Dancing With the Stars airs live on Disney+ Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: