Selling the OC star Polly Brindle clears up 'drunken kiss' with Tyler Stanaland

Selling the OC star Polly Brindle wants to set the record straight about that kiss with costar and coworker Tyler Stanaland.

Season 2 of the Netflix reality show — which follows a fresh set of realtors as they compete to establish themselves at the Oppenheim Group's office on the Orange County coast — debuted this week. In the beginning of the new season, it's revealed that Brindle and Stanaland made out in the office. But fellow star and coworker Kayla Cardona maintains that the two did more than just kiss.

"I just need to clear this up: Tyler is divorced. In season 1 – which we filmed a year and a half ago – he was married, and he is no longer married," she told Lapin. "In Season 1, there was one person in the office that made multiple unwanted attempts to hook up with him… That was Kayla."

She clarified that Stanaland's marriage to Snow "unfortunately did not last, and I don't think that helped the situation, but I don't think it was the one thing that ended that."

She continued, "Fast forward a year and a half later, the guy is single and me and him share a drunken kiss… Kayla seems to think that's exactly the same thing as what she did a year and a half before. And for me, I'm like, 'Hmm, it was a year and a half ago, dude was married and you made multiple unwanted advances on him.' Fast forward to now, the dude is single, it was a very much team effort. It wasn't a secret. She tried to make it into this big thing and it's not the same."

Brindle also added that she wanted to speak up not just to clarify the timeline and that he was single when they kissed, but to also shoot down Cardona's claims that they did more than kiss. "Even if it was, I would own it, but it wasn't," she said.

Elsewhere on the podcast, the reality star talked about how she got hired at the Oppenheim group (and whether the show hires agents based on looks) and reveals the sticker price she'd give Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse.

