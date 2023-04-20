Come for the mansions, stay for the purposeful struts to the camera.

There's a lot of dramatic, slow-mo mansion walking in this Selling Sunset season 6 teaser

Selling Sunset season 6 is premiering on Netflix next month and to get your mouths wet and make your wallets sad, the streamer just dropped a first look and teaser featuring oh so many stilettos click-clacking across marble floors.

Hopefully, all these mansions come with their own wind machines.

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae, Bre Tiesi, Davina Potratz, Brett Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause in season 6 of Selling Sunset. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023 'Selling Sunset' | Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix

Premiering in 2019, the reality show follows the realtors of The Oppenheim Group, the No. 1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip as they compete in L.A.'s cutthroat real estate market.

This season's logline: New agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies — and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles.

If you've ever been to Los Angeles, you know that's a lot of cabanas. Too many, really.

Check out the teaser below:

Selling Sunset season 6 returns to Netflix on May 19.

