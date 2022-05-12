The realtor and reality star gets hot and heavy with her boo in "GET ME OUTTA HERE."

Selling Sunset's Chrishell reveals her relationship with nonbinary pop singer G Flip in new music video

Selling Sunset (TV series) type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

Chrishell Stause, the realtor and reality star from Netflix's Selling Sunset, is celebrating her new relationship with G Flip, the nonbinary Aussie musician behind the songs "GAY 4 ME," "Scream," and "Waiting Game."

Stause, 40, appears alongside G Flip, 27, in the drummer-turned-singer's new music video for their latest single, "GET ME OUTTA HERE." In the clip, Stause straddles G Flip and playfully chokes them as they make out on a couch; they pop up later kissing in a trashed mini-mart.

G Flip - GET ME OUTTA HERE (Official Music Video) Chrishell Stause 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishelle Stause gets hot and heavy with her new boo, G Flip, in the singer's "GET ME OUTTA HERE" music video. | Credit: G Flip/YouTube

​​"I liked what we had going on/But something about us sits so wrong," G Flip sings. "Don't care that I got played/F--- all your flower games/I read you got a dirty tongue."

Stause confirmed her relationship with G Flip, born Georgia Flipo, during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion earlier this month. She went into further detail in a video shared with her Instagram followers after her split from ex-boyfriend and castmate Jason Oppenheim.

"Some of you won't understand this or agree with this, but for me, it is about the person," Stause said. "It is about their heart. And yes, there's that part of you that's, like, what you're attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don't really care what the physical form is."

Oppenheim commented on the post, writing, "Such a beautiful video."

Oppenheim and Stause separated after a five-month relationship. She said during the series' recent reunion that she's in a "much happier place."

The video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE" was filmed in Los Angeles, and G Flip announced that 80 percent of the crew on set were LGBTQ.

"It was an incredible shoot with an amazing team, including having Chrishell star in it with me," G Flip said in a statement.

They continued, "'GET ME OUTTA HERE' was written about getting hurt by someone and then being so emotionally done with the drama that you just walk away, peace out, and have literally no f---s to give anymore."

Watch the video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE" above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: