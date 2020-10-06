See new photos of Christian Serratos in Selena: The Series and find out when it premieres

Anything for Selenas — and just in time for the holidays!

Netflix has announced that Selena: The Series, starring Christian Serratos as the legendary singer Selena Quintanilla, will debut Dec. 4. EW can also reveal two exclusive photos of the former The Walking Dead star after her transformation into the queen of Tejano music, whose life was cut tragically short when she was fatally shot in 1995, at age 23, by the former president of her fan club.

"When I was younger, I remember hearing her music in the house," Serratos tells EW. "When I got older, YouTube became a big thing and I discovered this video of her performing 'Que Creias.' Whenever I would talk about Selena, that was the video I showed every one of her. I was able to perform that song on the show, and I was so nervous and so excited! I didn't want to speak to anyone because that was my special moment with her. It was really incredible!"

Selena: The Series will consist of nine episodes, running about 40 minutes each. Serratos' costars include Julio Macias, Gabriel Chavarria, Noemí Gonzalez, Ricardo Chavira, Madison Taylor Baez, and Jesse Posey.

Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, serves as executive producer alongside Jaime Dávila and Rico Martinez of Campanario Entertainment, Moisés Zamora, Hiromi Kamata​, ​and Simran A. Singh.