And you know it's not easy to impress Samantha Jones.

Selena Gomez is stepping into her Samantha Jones era.

In the clip, which is set to the tune of Haddaway's "What Is Love," Gomez lip-syncs along to the TV show's original audio for one of Samantha's scenes as she mimics taking a phone call. Lifting her hand to her ear, she answers, "Hello?"

The voice on the other side of the line replies, "It's over. I told my wife."

Perplexed by the revelation, Gomez responds, "Who is this?" She then gives the camera an unimpressed look before spinning around and walking away.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer captioned the post, "'Single Soon' this Friday!"

Gomez's video not only caught the attention of her fanbase, but also Cattrall herself. The actress, who is set to reprise her role as Samantha in the upcoming And Just Like That season 2 finale on Thursday, reposted the video on social media, saying, "I approve this message."

Ahead of her cameo, Cattrall's former castmates Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis told EW why they felt it was important for Samantha to return to the show this season.

"Samantha is present in season 1 and more so in season 2 via text. It was just a nice nod to the 25 years [of Sex and the City] to add the face to the text," Parker said. "And it's a really opportune moment in the story, [a] consequential event happening in Carrie's life, that Samantha rings and they have this quick, lovely, sentimental, funny call. And it just feels normal and really nice, and I'm glad that we could manage it and work it out and get it sorted time-wise and schedule-wise."

Davis added, "We had a conversation about it and we decided that it was right for the fans. The fans miss Samantha. The fans love Samantha. Samantha's a fantastic character. We get it."

