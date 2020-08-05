Selena Gomez gets schooled in the kitchen in Selena + Chef first trailer

The cooking show, which sees the pop star learn to cook with the help of some pro chefs, comes to HBO Max August 13.

Selena Gomez is using her time at home to master a new skill.

On Wednesday, HBO Max dropped the first trailer for Selena + Chef and announced the series will premiere on the streaming service August 13. The unscripted, 10-episode show sees the pop star learn to cook with the help of professional, world-renowned chefs (via video call) while stuck at home during quarantine — and from the looks of the first trailer, Gomez needs all the tips she can get.

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience," said the singer in a statement. "I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn. I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations.”

Executive produced by Gomez, each episode highlights a food-related charity and also welcomes audiences to follow along at home as the singer learns from legendary chefs, including Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, and Tonya Holland.

Can Gomez master an omelet, a soufflé, and even dissect an octopus without getting sick? Watch the trailer above to find out.

Selena + Chef gets cooking August 13 on HBO Max.