Early 2000s Disney Channel fans get the best of both worlds in the new season of Selena Gomez's HBO Max cooking series, Selena + Chef.

The amateur chef (and Disney alum!) heads to her beach vacation house in Malibu for season 4, out Thursday, as she learns new recipes from all-star chefs that have included Marcus Samuelsson, Padma Lakshmi, Roy Choi, José Andrés, and Curtis Stone. Eagle-eyed fans of one particular sitcom centered on a teenage girl living a double life as a global pop sensation will no doubt recognize the house: Yee doggy, it's the Hannah Montana house!

Selena + Chef S4 Selena Gomez gives a tour of the 'Hannah Montana' house featured on 'Selena + Chef' season 4 | Credit: HBO Max

Gomez gives a tour of the beach house in a new video shared Thursday by HBO Max to celebrate the release of the new season. While the exterior will immediately evoke the shenanigans of Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana (Miley Cyrus), dad Robby (Billy Ray Cyrus), and brother Jackson (Jason Earles), the interior is much more modern this time around. "This is not my kitchen, so it's been interesting getting to know it," Gomez says during the tour.

The beach views provide the ultimate backdrop as the actress and singer — who, if you needed a reminder, starred in the 2007 Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place long before her turn in Only Murders in the Building — cooks up new recipes. The season 4 chefs will include Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna, and Rachael Ray.

The first three episodes of Selena + Chef season 4 are available on HBO Max. New episodes drop Thursdays. Watch Gomez's beach house tour above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.