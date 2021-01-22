Watch Selena Gomez nearly lose a finger in Selena + Chef season 2 clip

The singer is back in the kitchen for a new batch of cooking adventures on HBO Max

Selena Gomez's rainbow knife collection may be so popular they even have their own Instagram account, but that doesn't mean the singer has gotten any better at wielding them.

In an exclusive clip from episode 2 of Selena + Chef's second season, the singer has a little trouble keeping her fingers to herself — and by that, we mean attached to her body. The episode sees James Beard-award winning author, humanitarian, and chef, JJ Johnson teaching Gomez how to make a flavorful seafood gumbo, inspired by his time cooking in West Africa.

As seen in the clip above, things get off to a tense start as Gomez goes rogue while cutting a red pepper, gently ignoring Johnson's tips on how to slice with ease. "No, no, why are you doing that?" he yells, via video call from his own kitchen. "Why are you doing that? Watch your fingers, please!" Not the most reassuring words to hear during a cooking master class, but we're glad he's putting safety first.

Season 2 also invites the likes of Curtis Stone and José Andrés into Gomez's enviable kitchen as they introduce her to some of their signature dishes, including mouthwatering steak sandwiches and gazpacho. The star's nana and papa, also pop in from time to time to assist her when she can't find the correct utensil or nearly sets her stove on fire.

Selena + Chef is available to stream on HBO Max now. Watch the clip above.