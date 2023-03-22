After saying "I do" to a third season of the Manhattan murder mystery Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez seem to be taking the love for the show literally, posting on-set selfies in full wedding attire.

Fans awaiting the next installment of Hulu's twisty serial comedy got a little tease Tuesday when its stars all posted selfies showing off their finery. First, Gomez posted pics on Instagram, beaming in bridal white (complete with dainty gloves and funky white combat boots) and declaring it "just a regular day at work." NBD.

Selena Gomez wears wedding dress and channels 'Father of the Bride' with 'Only Murders' costar Steve Martin https://twitter.com/SteveMartinToGo/status/1638271030652293138 'Only Murders in the Building' stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez | Credit: twitter

Martin, meanwhile, took to Twitter, showing off an image of himself in a dashing tux posing with Gomez in her gown, alongside the caption "guess what just happened!" And because you cannot have Mabel and Charles without Oliver, Martin also posted a pic of Short, looking quite dapper in what appears to be a black velvet suit (accessorized with silk scarf!), standing alongside a glowing Gomez.

Social media immediately recalled Father of the Bride, the 1991 comedy starring Martin as the nervous dad of a bride-to-be (Kimberly Williams Paisley). And in a case of art imitating… other art? Short also appeared in the film as the manic wedding consultant with the unplaceable accent, Franck.

The popular whodunnit has only left a few breadcrumbs for audiences to decipher what's ahead on season 3. The first footage unveiled a closer look at Paul Rudd's character , Ben Glenroy, and only a quick first glimpse at the incomparable Meryl Streep in a still unnamed role. The photos shared by Gomez, Martin, and Short are the first big visual clues the series has uncovered.

Of course, the show might just be serving up a hot course of red herring (and "proverbial onions"), purposely throwing us off the killer's trail. But if there is going to be a wedding, we just have one small request: seat us next to the Arconiacs!

