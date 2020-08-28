Candice Kumai shows us how to make the same miso ramen she made with the pop star on Selena + Chef.

We're trying, trying, we're trying, trying... to be as good as Selena Gomez in the kitchen.

To celebrate the pop star's new cooking series on HBO Max, Selena + Chef, we decided to try out one of the recipes she perfects on the show's third episode. Obviously, we had to enlist some help, so acclaimed chef (and pro Zoom dater — see the video for tips) Candice Kumai hopped on Zoom to show us how to make the perfect bowl (or three) of spicy miso ramen. Well, hers was perfect, ours was... edible?

"It's just a really easy ramen recipe," Kumai assures EW during our one-on-one cooking class. "I was really shocked at how many Selena fans love making the ramen." Growing up with a Japanese mom and grandmother, it's always been a nostalgic dish for Kumai — not to mention, an incredibly flavorful one — and a recipe she was "honored and excited" to share with Gomez on Selena + Chef.

"What an incredible, sweet show," she says. "I do come from a professional background of cooking in kitchens, working on the line and training in culinary schools, but I also very much love teaching people compassion and empathy as well as teaching people how to cook at home, especially when they're not used to it, so it felt like I could be [Gomez's] big sister."

Executive-produced by Gomez, Selena + Chef — which has just been renewed for a second season — welcomes audiences to follow along at home as the singer learns how to cook from legendary chefs, including Kumai, Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Daniel Holzman, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, Tonya Holland, and Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo. Each episode also highlights a food-related charity.

Selena + Chef is available on HBO Max now. Watch the video above and cook along!