Selena Gomez and David Henrie know exactly how a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion would look

If the powers that be choose to conjure up a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion, stars David Henrie and Selena Gomez know exactly how it should play out.

While promoting his feature directorial debut, This Is the Year, which is bowing Aug. 28 with a virtual premiere that's open to the public, Henrie told EW that he and Gomez often talk about where they see their Wizards characters now.

"We talk about it all the time, like just as friends," he says. "We would love to, at the right time, figure out a reunion."

The two, who have remained close since their days on the hit Disney Channel show that aired from 2007 to 2012, talk about it so much, in fact, that they have a whole story line mapped out for their characters.

"I think we know what made the show special was the fact that the Russos were a family," he says. "So we talked about what would make a great [future] season is if you kind of started them off present day, eight years later, and they're not a family. So you have them all in their own worlds doing their own things busy with their own lives."

The four-season series ended with an hourlong finale in January 2012 that saw Russo siblings Alex (Gomez), Justin (Henrie), and Max (Jake T. Austin) compete in the family wizard competition. Ultimately, Alex became the family wizard, Justin was declared the new Headmaster of WizTech and also retained his wizard powers, and Max was chosen to run the Russo family's sub sandwich shop.

Gomez and Henrie's version of future events would see Justin still being headmaster, but now married with children. "He's doing his own thing, hasn't spoken to the family in a while just because he's busy," Henrie says. "Alex is like some fashion mogul, like Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada, off in wizard land just killing it, crushing life. And Max is like a sub shop conglomerate. He took the subway shop, and he's turned them into like a franchise now. So now he's like the Subway of the sub world in New York."

The catch, Henrie says, is that the Russos have forgotten how to be a family. "So in the version Selena and I joke about is we would join forces at the beginning of the show on some cause somewhere, one of the parents got sick or something happened to Uncle Kelbo, and then all of us get back together again," he says. "And we have to learn how to be a family once again. And so that's kind of the version that Selena and I joke about, but who knows what will happen?"

Although an official Wizards reunion is not yet in the cards, Henrie and Gomez did team up once more for This Is the Year, which Henrie directed, wrote, and stars in, and Gomez executive-produced. Tickets are available now to the virtual premiere of the movie, which is also Bold Entertainment's debut feature film.

