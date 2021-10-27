The actress and singer is back for more kitchen mishaps on Thursday.

Selena Gomez is back in the kitchen and having a smashing time.

In an exclusive preview from the upcoming third season of the HBO Max cooking series, Selena + Chef, the actress and singer is joined by chef Ayesha Curry to whip up a culinary delight. Only problem is, Gomez is a bit too enthusiastic.

Selena + Chef Credit: HBO Max

When Curry tries to show the singer how to crush a clove of garlic with the bottom of the jar rather than a knife — because the chef assumes that would be a safer option — Gomez applies way too much pressure and ends up shattering the jar of cloves entirely.

"I thought the knife was going to be dangerous and look!" says Curry. "I do not want to be the one to come on here and be the one who had Selena Gomez cut her hand."

Luckily, when Gomez opts for the knife, she manages to crush the clove, incident free.

The third season of Selena + Chef arrives on HBO Max Thursday, and sees the singer joined by chefs from around the world, including Aarón Sánchez, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais, and Sophia Roe. Like its first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity every episode. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.

Watch EW's exclusive preview above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.