It's time for serenity now because Seinfeld is coming to Netflix

Grab yourself a Mackinaw peach, some marble rye, and a big bowl of cereal (no pretzels, they'll make you thirsty). Seinfeld is coming back to streaming, this time on Netflix.

The streamer announced Wednesday that all 180 episodes of the classic NBC comedy are coming to the platform on Oct. 1. Previously, the show was on Hulu for five years, but it left the service back in June and has been absent from streaming platforms since (though you can catch it in heavy rotation in syndication on various TV channels).

It's a show about nothing, but we'll give you a plot breakdown anyway. Inspired by the comedy of Jerry Seinfeld (and opening and closing with his stand-up often), it stars Seinfeld as a fictionalized version of himself. It follows the various mishaps, romantic and otherwise, he encounters alongside his friends, Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and George (Jason Alexander), and neighbor, Kramer (Michael Richards).

Seinfeld ended its storied run on NBC in May 1998 with a polarizing series finale and became one of the most lucrative syndication deals for its quartet of stars in TV history. Netflix took the joking approach of pretending it's a show no one has ever heard of in their press release.

"Larry and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing," said Seinfeld in the bizarro statement. "We really got carried away, I guess. I didn't realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project."

Watch the teaser above and get ready for more Seinfeld in your life.