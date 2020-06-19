Celebrate the best sitcom ever with EW's Seinfeld special collector's edition

Seinfeld (TV Show) type TV Show network NBC

Forget muffin tops and trips to the Soup Nazi. EW's Ultimate Guide to Seinfeld is here — and is guaranteed to fill you up with plenty of Seinfeld trivia, interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories. Consider this an early Festivus gift.

Believe it or not, it's been 30 years since the world was first introduced to Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Elaine Benes, and Cosmo Kramer in season one of the NBC sitcom (the pilot episode premiered the year before as the Seinfeld Chronicles on July 5, 1989). To celebrate, EW has pulled together 95 pages honoring the legacy of the "show about nothing" created by Seinfeld and Larry David, including classic moments like that puffy shirt, Elaine's dance, and, well, yada, yada, yada.

Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Seinfeld features everything you need to know about the main characters we grew to love, including Elaine's best and worst dates, Jerry's iconic quotes, and George's various odd jobs, including a stint as assistant to the traveling secretary of the New York Yankees. Of course, we couldn't leave out recurring characters like Jerry's nemesis Newman, as well as the many celebrity appearances throughout its nine-season run. Seinfeld fans will also find behind-the-scenes photos, EW's exclusive look at the Seinfeld reunion on the set of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and even an episode-by-episode guide that takes you through the entire series.

The issue also includes a thoughtful essay about the late Jerry Stiller, who played George's iconic father, Frank Costanza.

Pick up a copy of Entertainment Weekly’s Ultimate Guide to Seinfeld on newsstands now, or buy it online!

