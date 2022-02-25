See which Love Is Blind season 2 couples said 'I do'

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the season 2 finale of Love Is Blind, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Expectations are high for the experiment that is Love Is Blind. After all, the first season spawned two happily married couples, Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett.

The sophomore season has seen one family disapproval, two love triangles, and six engagements. As the couples (sans the broken-up Shaina and Kyle) headed toward the altar, they had to decide whether the love they developed over the past month was enough to support marriage.

While Deepti, Natalie, and Sal cut off their relationships with "I don'ts," the finale saw a happy, blissfully wed ending– nay, beginning– for Nick and Danielle and Iyanna and Jarrette.

The couples will return on March 4 for the season's reunion episode. Until then, we're left to pick apart what went down in that dramatic finale.

Love Is Blind Nick Thomas and Danielle Ruhl in season 2 of 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

The episode 9 cliffhanger left to be seen whether Nick would echo Danielle's "I do." The pair's 7-year age difference and heated arguments caused issues ahead of the ceremony. Still, their connection was evident in their goofiness and in meeting the families. Nick's resounding "I do" started off the finale with an air of optimism.

Love Is Blind Credit: Netflix

Then, jump to Deepti and Shake's wedding day. The veterinarian DJ displayed red flags throughout the season, asking women in the pods about their appearances and telling the men while in Mexico that he had no sexual attraction to his fiancee. Though the previous episodes rarely showed Deepti's hesitations, they came to a peak as she stood before the couple's friends and family.

The season's first "I don't" was met with smiles from Deepti, Shake, and their families in the crowd. The 31-year-old data analyst chose herself, referring to the day as a "celebration of love" despite the broken-off engagement.

Love Is Blind Credit: Netflix

Third up was one of the season's most up-and-down relationships: Natalie and Shayne. Their wedding day picked up right after a heated argument in which Natalie claimed he called her the worst thing that ever happened to him. That didn't stop him from saying "I do" on his wedding day. It could have been the argument, his "not believing in 401Ks," his hang-up on Shaina, or a combination of all three that led to Natalie confidently leaving him.

When Natalie approached Shayne after the ceremony to discuss the previous night's fight, he insisted that he can't apologize any more, later telling the cameras, "I still love her. I still think she's a good person, but do you think that I'm actually gonna f--ing come back to you after that kind of stuff again?"

Love Is Blind Credit: Netflix

After two failed weddings, the next one has to be a success, right? Wrong. Mallory, who was conflicted early on about whether to choose Sal or Jarrette, walked down the aisle solo without the presence of her parents and brothers.

Sal wasn't ready to marry her yet, though, explaining, "I feel like I just need more time." Mal wiped his tears and walked away. It may not be over for the couple, though. Their next step? Going on a date.

Love Is Blind Credit: Aarón Ortega/Netflix

The final wedding of the episode saw Jarrette's dad officiating his marriage to Iyanna. Although she struggled with feeling like Jarrette's second choice, their love transcended any doubts. The couple shared emotional vows, solidifying that love is, in fact, blind.

"You took me and cared for me and nurtured me, and this all happened through walls," Jarrette told her in front of their family and friends. "I knew that this was something that was real, something that was strong, and something that can withstand the test of time."

For a second season in a row, two couples made it out of the experiment together with rings around their fingers. They stand as testaments to Nick and Vanessa Lachey's age-old question: Is love truly blind?

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.