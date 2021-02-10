See Vanessa Bayer perfectly reenact both sides of infamous Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fight

Watch What Happens Live type TV Show

Although the guests were Vanessa Bayer and Fortune Feimster on Tuesday night, Watch What Happens Live still found a way to invite in two of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

In the newest edition of "Clubhouse Playhouse," former Saturday Night Live cast member Bayer had her impression skills put to the test by WWHL host Andy Cohen, and passed with flying colors, playing both Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose in a reenactment of the housewives' argument in the Salt Lake City premiere.

In the scene taking place at Jen Shah's birthday party for Meredith Marks, fellow castmates Rose and Barlow icily discuss how Rose was unimpressed with the bartenders Barlow sent to her house as a vow renewal gift.

Bayer nails both of the housewives' different, distinct voices, and sticks the landing with her delivery of Barlow's infamous confessional where she says, "What Whitney does with the gift I gave her is up to her. If I give you a Chanel necklace, and you choke on it, that's your problem. Not mine."

Both housewives were good sports about the WWHL segment on Twitter, with Barlow retweeting the video twice, and Rose quoting the post, saying "OMG 🤣🤣🤣💀 @Andy you enjoyed this way too much! LMAO!!!"

Watch the full clip of Vanessa Bayer acting as Lisa Barlow AND Whitney Rose above.

