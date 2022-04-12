Watch Kate and Toby's disastrous therapy session on This Is Us

Tuesday's episode delves into the divorce that's been looming — but it may not unfold like you think it will.

Tuesday night on This Is Us, Kate and Toby will do their darndest to save the Marriage That Can't Be Saved.

We say that about their marriage because we've already seen the future, where there's just a tiny problem: Kate (Chrissy Metz) is wearing a wedding dress, preparing to exchange vows with her music-school boss, Philip (Chris Geere). But they can't peek down the road, and there's still love here, somewhere, so they're trying everything they can to make this relationship work. To begin the episode, Toby (Chris Sullivan) moves back to L.A., so they can at least remove the geographical element to the ever-growing already-cavernous rift between them.

"Kate and Toby do everything they could possibly do to try and save this marriage," This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger tells EW. "These are not two people that threw their hands up in the air and didn't really try and fight — and we are definitely going to be seeing them fight throughout this episode."

Literally and figuratively, especially when they go into therapy. The goodwill seems to have faded six months into their sessions, as you will discover in this exclusive clip, as Toby is annoyed that Kate is late for their session again because she was caught up talking to Jack Jr.'s teacher.

"Toby, it seems like you're having feelings about Kate being late," prompts Diane the therapist.

THIS IS US Kate and Toby have a disastrous couples therapy session | Credit: NBC

"I'm having feelings about Kate being late again," he says coldly before addressing Kate. "You know, you could be on time if you wanted to. You don't have to spend 20 minutes talking to Jack's teacher every time you pick him up."

"I am polite to our children's teacher, because the way that I treat them, impacts the way they treat him," Kate snaps back. "Something you might know if you ever spent a second longer at his school than you have to, right?"

"Okay, wow! So now I'm not spending enough time at Jack's school? Good to know," snipes Toby. "Another secret test about your kids that I didn't know I was failing."

"I'm really so tired of this," says Kate. "Every day, it's just a different version of the same fight. It's like we are trapped in a hellish version of Groundhog Day."

And then Toby decides to ask the tough question: "Diane, you've met a lot of miserable couples. Some make it, some don't. In your professional opinion, which kind are we?"

Click on the video to see how much worse this therapy session gets (spoiler: it gets a lot worse), then click on this preview with Berger to learn more about the episode (the show's 100th!), then tune in Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to see how it all plays out, and then, we dunno, hug your loved ones?

