The group has a colorful new Hot Topics setting — but Joy Behar already wants a pillow for her new chair.

Let's take a little time to enjoy the new Hot Topics table at The View in all of its warm, wooden glory.

In the absence of moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who missed Tuesday's season premiere after contracting COVID, fill-in table head Joy Behar kicked off the new episode by welcoming the ladies back to the program with a fresh table and a revamped set aesthetic.

The View 'The View' gets a new table and set for season 27. | Credit: ABC

"This is the premiere show of our 27th year, we've been here for 27 years. I was here for all of it, except for two, when they canned me. They sacked my behind. This feels the same, yeah, it's Groundhog Day every day for me," the 80-year-old said, before confirming that Goldberg would miss the entirety of the episode due to COVID, but that she'd be back by the end of the week.

The cast then discussed the new set, with legal expert Sunny Hostin exclaiming that the new table is "so fancy" and "looks like the former table" that Behar used to sit at on season 1 in 1997.

"No, not really, our table was like from the backwoods. This is from Vegas, that table was tiny," Behar joked before complaining about the table's accompanying collection of new chairs. "These are new seats and I feel like I'm in a hole here. Can I have a pillow, please?"

Behar has a comically contentious relationship with The View's furniture, as EW reported on several developments from the set throughout the last year, including the nixing of the maniacal swivel chair that tried to take her down on season 25, as well as season 26's implementation of coasters for the cohosts' mugs after the ladies' drinking vessels ignited a cacophony of phantom noises throughout 2023.

The View's opening credits and logo also got a light refresh on Tuesday's premiere, with a splash of warm orange tones replacing the cooler, blue-hued imagery used across other recent seasons of the program, alongside new images and footage of the cohosts appearing on screen for the introductory credits.

The group also singled out another new addition: brand new mugs sporting artwork inspired by the cohosts' faces.

The View New mugs on 'The View.' | Credit: ABC

EW exclusively revealed in August that The View would receive a new table and set, along with news that ABC Audio would debut an extension of the show's existing podcast Behind the Table, hosted by executive producer Brian Teta.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: