Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa square off in epic See season 2 trailer

Dave Bautista's latest role is a man with vision — just not sight.

Apple has unveiled the trailer for season 2 of its post-apocalyptic drama See, set hundreds of years into a future where humankind has lost the ability to, well, see. The new season features the debut of Bautista as Edo Voss, the estranged brother of Jason Momoa's Baba Voss and a powerful and cunning general.

"Sight will return," Bautista's character declares in the trailer, "and the first nation to harness its powers will dominate the world." So, yeah, he's not exactly the benevolent type.

See Dave Bautista in 'See' | Credit: Steve Wilkie/Apple TV+

In season 2, Baba is struggling to reunite his family amid the looming threat of war between two rival kingdoms. Despite his best efforts, his wife (Hera Hilmar) and sighted children (Archie Madekwe and Nesta Cooper) are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where Edo's long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further. Turns out life in a desolate, primitive future where almost no one can see isn't so easy.

See returns Aug. 27 on Apple TV+. Check out the season 2 trailer below.

