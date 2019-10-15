See Sean Spicer as Toy Story's Woody and all the Disney-themed outfits from Dancing With the Stars

On Monday, Dancing With the Stars treated viewers to a magical Disney theme night. The nine celebrity competitors headed to Disneyland before embodying some timeless characters and tunes on the dance floor.
Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy
Brinkley-Cook was enchanting as Cinderella in a blue gown while she performed a Viennese waltz set to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”
Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson
Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov
The Office actress was dolled up as Mary Poppins in the “most delightful way,” by doing a jazz routine set to “A Spoonful of Sugar.”
Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold
Spicer wore a Woody costume as he quick-stepped to Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story.
Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber
The singer and Fifth Harmony member was the Belle of the ball in a yellow gown while doing a contemporary dance set to “Beauty and the Beast” from the iconic movie.
Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson
Honoring one of the most popular modern Disney movies, the All That comedian busted out a jazz routine set to “We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical.
Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten
The Bachelorette star was in a “Whole New World,” as she performed a foxtrot to the famous track from Aladdin.
Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko
The country singer’s red tresses completed her look as Ariel, as she danced to “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid.
James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater
This is the tale of Captain Jack Sparrow, with the actor embodying the famous swashbuckler from Pirates of the Caribbean. The actor had special guests rooting him on tonight — his on-screen parents from Dawson’s Creek were in attendance.
Daniella Karagach
The new DWTS pro dancer, dressed up as Elsa, performed a group dance to “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2.