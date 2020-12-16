See Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan in the first photos from CW's Walker

On the heels of the first Walker trailer , the CW has released new episodics from the upcoming series.

Walker, a reimagining of the Chuck Norris-led Walker, Texas Ranger, stars Supernatural's Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger who returns home to Austin after being undercover for a couple of years. As the trailer showed, Cordell is adamant about looking into the circumstances surrounding his wife's death.