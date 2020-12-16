See Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan in the first photos from CW's Walker
On the heels of the first Walker trailer, the CW has released new episodics from the upcoming series.
Walker, a reimagining of the Chuck Norris-led Walker, Texas Ranger, stars Supernatural's Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger who returns home to Austin after being undercover for a couple of years. As the trailer showed, Cordell is adamant about looking into the circumstances surrounding his wife's death.
The series also stars Matt Barr as Cordell's best friend, Supergirl's Odette Annable as an old friend of Cordell, Pretty Little Liars alum Keegan Allen as Walker's brother, The 100's Lindsey Morgan as Cordell's partner, and Jared's real-life wife, Genevieve Padalecki, as Walker's late wife, who will appear in flashback.
See new images from the series, which premieres January 21, below:
