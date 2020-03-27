See first trailer for Killing Eve season 3, which will premiere two weeks early

Killing Eve type TV Show genre Thriller

Your wait for season 3 of Killing Eve will be over sooner than you think.

BBC America announced on Friday that the new season of the spy thriller starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will premiere two weeks earlier than scheduled. Season 3 will now kick off Apr. 12 at 9 p.m., instead of Apr. 26.

The news comes at a time when networks' schedules are in flux in the wake of all of the production shutdowns after the coronavirus outbreak. Delays are inevitable, and AMC has postponed the season finale of The Walking Dead, which was originally slated to air on... April 12. (Season 10 will now end with the Apr. 5 episode.)

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said AMC Networks Entertainment Group president Sarah Barnett in a statement. “This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

Killing Eve also has now unveiled the first trailer for season 3, which finds assassin extraordinaire Villanelle (Jodie Comer) all over the emotional spectrum — and in a clown costume. She declares that she is "moving up in the world," and she also seems surprised to learn that Eve (Sandra Oh), the MI6 agent with whom she's been obsessed with — yes, the very one she put a bullet in at the end of the season 2 finale — is indeed alive. Eve, meanwhile, is informed by her (former?) boss Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) that Villanelle is "back," and asks, "Up for a game?"

Yes, we most definitely are.

“It’s the most personal season — and the most emotionally rocky season,” executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle recently told EW of season 3, while Comer hinted: "A big theme for Villanelle is her trying to gauge some sense of control. She is a very free spirit, and she always seems to be under the thumb of this higher entity, whoever that may be. She's really trying to shake that off."

To get a first look and at season 3 and glean some early intel, head over here.

Related content: