Watch Nick Fury prepare for 'one last fight' against the Skrulls in Secret Invasion full trailer

Samuel L. Jackson is tired of these motherf---ing Skrulls on this motherf---ing planet.

The trailer for Marvel Studios' new series Secret Invasion has finally dropped, offering a glimpse into the highly anticipated Disney+ show that promises a darker spin on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Secret Invasion trailer image Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in 'Secret Invasion' | Credit: Marvel Studios

Set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury (Jackson) learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

"This is a darker show," Smulders said at Comic-Con last summer. "We're going to get deeper into the characters. We're going to see them in new ways, and it's going to be an exciting thriller, and you're never going to know who people are. Are they a Skrull? Are they a human? It's going to be a bit of a guessing game."

Kyle Bradstreet created the show based on the iconic 2008 comic storyline, which reveals that the Skrulls have quietly infiltrated powerful organizations around the globe.

Secret Invasion poster 'Secret Invasion' poster | Credit: Disney

The rest of the cast includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke as Talos' daughter G'iah, Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya Falsworth, and Don Cheadle returning as James Rhodes, the former War Machine.

Secret Invasion will also dive deeper into Jackson's Nick Fury, showing more sides to the eye-patch-wearing, perpetually guarded ex-director of S.H.I.E.L.D.

"There are things that even I really didn't know about Nick Fury that I just found out," Jackson told EW last year. "The minds behind what happened during the Blip are fantastic. That's part of what we're uncovering when we do this series now."

The Oscar-winner said he was also excited "to explore something other than the badassery of who Nick Fury is," adding, "I've had a good time doing that, and I'm looking forward to people sharing that aspect of who he is when this series does happen."

Secret Invasion arrives on Disney+ on June 21.