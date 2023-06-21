From the studio that brought you Avengers: Age of Ultron, a movie about rogue AI technology trying to take over the world.

Secret Invasion criticized for using AI-generated intro in the new Marvel series

The debate over artificial intelligence has come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Secret Invasion premiered today on Disney+, a twisty thriller that shines the spotlight on Samuel L. Jackson's one-eyed spymaster Nick Fury. But on social media, the show has faced criticism for its intro, which was created using controversial AI technology.

In an interview with Polygon, director Ali Selim confirmed that Method Studios created the opening credits using AI. Selim explained that in his mind, the use of AI fits with the paranoid themes of the show, and the intro features renderings of familiar characters morphing into green alien Skrulls.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in 'Secret Invasion' | Credit: Marvel Studios

"When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?" Selim told Polygon.

Selim added that he doesn't "really understand" how the technology works, explaining, "We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change."

Reps for Marvel did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Secret Invasion A screenshot of the 'Secret Invasion' opening titles, which were created using AI technology | Credit: Marvel Studios

Secret Invasion A screenshot of the 'Secret Invasion' opening titles, which were created using AI technology | Credit: Marvel Studios

Secret Invasion is the first major Hollywood show to use AI in such a prominent way, even as the practice has become increasingly controversial. Many artists and writers have loudly pushed back against the use of AI tech like Stable Diffusion and ChatGPT, arguing that it's a cost-cutting measure that puts actual creatives out of work. Many have also expressed concerns that AI can only imitate other artists' styles, raising questions about ownership and copyright.

Criticism over AI use has also been a major part of the ongoing writers' strike, as many writers on the picket line have expressed fears that studios and networks might use AI to replace or underpay writers. The Writers Guild of America has not called for a complete ban of AI technology; instead, organizers are pushing for guidelines and regulations, protecting writers and limiting the ways in which studios can use AI.

Of course, there's something a bit bleak about Marvel Studios using AI technology to craft any part of its shows — especially because so many of its prior films have centered on AI gone rogue. Did we learn nothing from Avengers: Age of Ultron, a movie where Tony Stark tries to use AI to protect the world, only for that AI to adopt the voice of James Spader, blow up a small European country, and try to exterminate the human race? Sigh.

See some of the reactions to Secret Invasion's use of AI below.

