Nick Fury and Gravik face off in exclusive Secret Invasion clip

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from episodes 1-3 of Secret Invasion.

The clash between Skrulls and humans is coming to a head on Secret Invasion.

We're halfway through the six-episode Marvel series, and so far, things don't appear to be going terribly well for Nick Fury. Samuel L. Jackson's one-eyed spymaster has faced all sorts of challenges since returning to Earth, including — spoiler alert! — the death of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), the apparent death of Skrull ally G'iah (Emilia Clarke), and some shadowy dealings by his secret wife Priscilla/Varra (Charlayne Woodard).

The fourth episode, premiering Wednesday on Disney+, finds Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) coming face-to-face with the nefarious Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), and EW has an exclusive clip of their showdown. Fury and Talos are easily outnumbered, but Fury still has a few tricks up his sleeve — like the ability to single-handedly take down a helicopter.

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion Kingsley Ben-Adir in 'Secret Invasion' | Credit: Marvel Studios

Jackson previously told EW that despite all the espionage and action-packed shootouts, much of Secret Invasion hinges on Fury's complicated relationships with the people around him. After years of trading favors and dealing in secrecy, some of Fury's past actions are starting to catch up with him — and his former allies are starting to cash in those debts.

"Everybody's got some angst with Fury right now," Jackson explains. "It's like, 'Where've you been? What are you doing?' … Everybody's got this thing with Fury and Fury doesn't understand it, and realizes that he cannot be bailed out by these people that have been bailing him out — including the Skrulls, which we find out that Fury's whole ascendance has been because of the Skrull support that nobody knew about. And he hasn't been able to fulfill his promise but they've done everything for him that made him Nick Fury, so he owes them."

New episodes of Secret Invasion stream Wednesdays on Disney+. For more, watch EW's Around the Table interview with Jackson, Clarke, Ben-Adir, Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders, and director Ali Selim here.

