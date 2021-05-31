The actor is giving fans another behind-the-scenes look at his upcoming Pam & Tommy Hulu series.

Sebastian Stan wants you to 'kiss da cook' in new shirtless Tommy Lee photo

Sebastian Stan has served up another red-hot look at his portrayal of Tommy Lee in Hulu's upcoming biopic series Pam & Tommy.

Over the weekend, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star posted a revealing photo of himself in character as the iconic Mötley Crüe drummer, wearing only a pair of Converse sneakers, shorts, and an apron that reads "Kiss da Cook."

Stan is set to lead the Craig Gillespie-directed series alongside Lily James, who portrays actress Pamela Anderson in a story following the pair's marriage after the unauthorized release of their infamous sex tape.

The couple was initially married in 1995 a mere four days after they began dating, with the sex tape they made on their honeymoon eventually being stolen and shopped on the internet without their consent. They later won their copyright infringement suit against Internet Entertainment Group — the firm that sold the video — in 1998.

While Stan and James have made headlines for their jaw-dropping transformations, Anderson's longtime friend Courtney Love recently slammed the production as exploiting a "disgusting" violation of privacy against the Baywatch actress.

Pam and Tommy, Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson Sebastian Stan and Lily James in 'Pam and Tommy,' and the real Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson | Credit: Hulu; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I find this so f—ing outrageous," Love said of Pam & Tommy in a May Facebook post. "When Pam / tommy sex tape was out / myself [Hole's drummer Patty Schemel] @pattyschemel and [Hole's bassist Melissa Auf der Maur] @xmadmx were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in la. Where all / ALL! The staff engineers/producers/owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfreude . . Guffaws, It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it. . It destroyed my friend Pamela's life. Utterly."

Pam & Tommy costars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò, and is set to debut in the near future on Hulu.

Hear the five shows we're excited for this summer in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

